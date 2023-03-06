It is widely believed that small towns will power India’s growth story in the future and that tier II and III towns are aiding the economic recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This shift from urban areas to rural areas poses a set of new challenges for marketers - how can brands reach out to their customers? What are the best means to do so?

In this episode of the State Of The Economy podcast, businessline’s Chitra Narayanan speaks to Shiv Shivakumar, who is a noted author and management thinker, and Tanvi Gupta, who is an Associate Professor at IIM Udaipur and the co-chair of the Consumer Lab at the premier institution. Listen in to understand the different dynamics marketers must address while pitching their products to a diverse audience.

Host: Chitra Narayanan, Producers: Jayapriyanka J, V Nivedita.

