43 killed as massive fire breaks out in a factory in Delhi’s Anaz Mandi

A massive fire swept through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said.
The death toll is likely to climb as many of the injured have suffered grievous injuries, according to fire and police officials.
A total of 59 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, they said.
The fire was reported at 5:22 am, following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the site of the fire incident, with relatives and locals rushing to the area.
According to a man, three of whose nephews were working at the factory, “At least 12-15 machines were installed in the unit. I have no idea about the factory owner.
“My nephews Mohammed Imran and Ikramuddin were inside the factory. I don’t know their whereabouts,” the distraught man said.
According to him, many units operated from the premises, which was located in a congested area.
Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital, LNJP and Hindu Rao Hospital, fire officials said.
34 people were brought dead to LNJP hospital and smoke inhalation was the primary cause of death. Some of the bodies were charred, Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendent, LNJP, said.
Of the 15 injured brought to LNJP, nine people are under observation and others have partial injuries, he said.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the fire incident as tragic and said firemen were doing their best.
“V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals,” the chief minister said in a tweet.
