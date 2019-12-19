Congress, NCP, other parties form front to protest CAA, NRC

The Congress and NCP, along with a number of other parties, have formed a front and are organising a protest here today against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

These parties have come together under a front called the ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’, which will hold a protest at the August Kranti Maidan, a release issued by the front said. It dubbed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC as “unconstitutional and discriminatory”.

Besides the Maharashtra units of the Congress and NCP, the Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPM, JD(S), Peasants and Workers’ Party of India, Muslim League and various citizen organisations will also take part in the protest.

The front, in its release, said December 19 is historically significant as it was on this day in 1927 that freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan and Roshan Singh went to the gallows.

They symbolise the rich heritage of the country’s freedom struggle and communal harmony led by Mahatma Gandhi and other national leaders, it said.

“The Constitution, drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar, is being violated and is under attack. This is the reason that the entire country has chosen this day to condemn the unconstitutional and divisive laws of the BJP government,” it said.