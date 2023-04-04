The timings of the last Delhi Metro trains will be extended by about 30-45 minutes on all corridors except the Airport Express line on IPL match days at the Arun Jaitely Stadium here, officials have said.

The Arun Jaitely Stadium (Ferozshah Kotla ground) is adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station that falls on the violet line spanning from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh.

"The DMRC will be extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines (except the Airport Line) to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly," the Delhi Metro said in a statement on Monday.

In view of IPL T20 matches which are scheduled as day-night fixtures at Arun Jaitely Stadium, New Delhi, DMRC will be extending its last train timings by about 30-45 min on all Lines (except Airport Line) to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly. pic.twitter.com/0TGj8MS4v2 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 3, 2023

The matches are on April 4, 11, 20, and 29, and May 6, 13, and 20, it added.

The additional train trips beyond the normal timings are planned in such a way that they will provide connecting service to all directions from the interchange stations of Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Kashmere Gate, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok and Lajpat Nagar, the officials said.

Additional token-vending machines, pre-vended token counters, and staff will also be deployed at the Delhi Gate metro station for facilitating passengers on the match days, they said.

