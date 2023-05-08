IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is collaborating with L&T EduTech, the digitally-driven learning initiative by Larsen & Toubro, to offer industry skilling programs for engineering and science students across India.

The objective is to provide students access to industry experts and top academics who can teach concepts and fundamentals. The long-term target is to reach 25,000 annually under this initiative, says a release.

Bridging the gap

This Initiative is intended to bridge the gap that is required to make the students ‘industry ready’. This partnership will also offer customised programs for professionals across the industry to upskill themselves and achieve career progression.

Each of these courses will provide conceptual learning supported by engineering applications. As a result, learners will be exposed to the fundamentals of engineering along with industry-relevant knowledge derived from engineering practice. The details about the programs will be announced in their respective websites and social media accounts by this month end.

Sabyasachi Das, CEO, L&T EduTech, in the release said this partnership enables the company to spread skilling to all areas of engineering and science.

Addressing skill gap

According to V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, both IIT Madras and L&T group have been jointly developing various technology and skilling programs across departments. “The flagship program ‘BIS’ (Build India Scholarship) is a great success. We are now taking a step forward with this relationship to address the skill gap between academia and industry through certification programs. These programs are carefully designed by experts from Industry as well as academia with equal importance to theory and hands-on sessions. It is designed for professionals and fresh graduates in core engineering and IT/ITES for their upskilling, cross-skilling and reskilling.”

IITM Pravartak Technologies is a Section 8 Company, housing the Technology Innovation Hub on sensors, networking, actuators and control systems. It is funded by the Centre’s Department of Science and Technology under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and hosted by IIT Madras.

MJ Shankar Raman, CEO, IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, said the company’s advisor, mentor and Professor Emeritus, Mangal Sunder, who has co-founded many programs such as NPTEL, will implement this partnership through digital skills Academy, which focuses on industry skilling through world-class facilities and thereby enabling talent for jobs.