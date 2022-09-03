NPTEL-IIT Madras collaborates with Madras Dyslexia Association to offer free Tamil remediation program

The National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), IIT Madras, is collaborating with the Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) to offer a Remediation Program for children with dyslexia studying in the Tamil medium. This program is being offered online, completely free of charge through NPTEL.

Early and timely identification followed by need-based intervention ensures that the child copes with the difficulties arising due to dyslexia and becomes a productive adult. With dyslexia being a language-based processing difficulty, it manifests itself as a difficulty in processing not just English but other languages as well.

The MDA has designed and developed ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi’ to enable identification and intervention for children with dyslexia studying in Tamil medium primary schools, said a release.

‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi’ was launched on Friday by V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and D. Chandrasekhar, President, MDA.

A power answer

This initiative is a power answer to the question of IIT Madras’ relevance to the wider society. Not only is the institute providing technical support through NPTEL but also through its alumni, D. Chandrasekhar, who is spearheading this initiative. It should also be made available in multiple languages with the help of AI/ML based systems like those developed by ‘AI4Bharat,’ said Kamakoti.

Chandrasekhar said that 10 to 15 per cent of children are impacted by dyslexia. This implies that a large number of children could need screening, assessment and follow-up remedial support in Tamil medium schools. This program will pave way for early identification and intervention in such schools across Tamil Nadu.

The unique points of ‘Tamil Vazhi Payirchi’ include comprehensive modules on basics of dyslexia, child development, screening, reading, spelling, writing, mathematics, study skills & multiple Intelligences; self-paced, online; modular and split into short segments and case studies amply supported by case analysis and quiz, the release said.

