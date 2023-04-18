PW (Physics Wallah), an edtech platform, has forayed into National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test—Postgraduate preparation for medical students with the launch of new vertical MedEd.

PW has also launched a rapid revision course on its new YouTube channel, PW MedEd, a dedicated channel for NEET PG/NExT preparation. Physics Wallah’s MedEd YouTube channel has 19 doctors from healthcare institutions as faculties. The platform’s mentorship from subject matter experts is providing the industry’s best preparation for PG aspirants.

Read also: PhysicsWallah looking to acquire edtech firms with presence in South India

PW Founder and CEO Alakh Pandey, said,”At Physics Wallah, we believe in empowering students to achieve their dreams through access to quality education at an affordable price. Over the years, we have seen many MBBS students and aspirants benefit from our platform for their exam preparation. However, when it comes to PG entrance, they often feel a void without the PW flavour. As a responsible education provider, we understand our student’s needs and have launched MedEd to bridge this gap. We take pride in being trusted to offer the best quality education and will continue to do so with MedEd. We understand that limited seats and expensive study materials make it challenging for students to become specialists in this country. With MedEd, we aim to provide affordable access to quality content and support students in achieving their goals of securing a seat in their dream medical college.”

Read also: Physics Wallah acquires Knowledge Planet to enter MENA region

Manish Kumar, The Chief Project Officer of PW said, MedEd has been a long-standing demand of our students. We launched the PW sprint: rapid revision course on the PW MedEd YouTube channel to cater to students’ demands. To ensure that our students can prepare for their exams in the most efficient manner possible, we have streamlined our content to be concise and exam-oriented. Our Question bank comprises 11,000 questions, while our library features over 800+ hours of video content, all tailored to meet the needs of our valued students. Along with recorded classes, we also conduct regular doubt-solving sessions with our students. The pandemic has highlighted the need for specialist doctors in critical care, internal medicine and pulmonology. The demand for specialists has increased to care for an older and sicker population. Our faculty consists of practising doctors and subject matter experts who will be able to guide students better with theory and practical knowledge, helping them go on to become experts in their chosen specialisation.”

More read: Physics Wallah to hire 2,500 across verticals

PW started its journey in 2016 as a YouTube channel to coach JEE and NEET aspirants. Today, after launching its own learning app in 2020, PW has scaled into multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET, and CA. It has also launched post-graduate courses and PW Skills for career building and upskilling. PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeth and Pathshala centers across India.