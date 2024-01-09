The Manipal-based TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) has announced the appointment of Rajeev Kumra as its Director. He formally took charge on January 2. TAPMI is a constituent unit of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).

Kumra joins TAPMI from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L), where he was the Dean for the Noida Campus (2018-20) and the Dean for International Relations.

A statement said that he is an academician with a successful track record as a teacher, researcher, trainer, and consultant. He is a recipient of nearly a dozen best faculty awards at IIM-L and has taught at several international universities as well.

Quoting Rajeev Kumra, the statement said: “I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey as the Director of TAPMI, an institution known for its commitment to excellence in management education and nurturing the next generation of business leaders.”

Lt Gen MD Venkatesh, Vice- Chancellor of MAHE, wished Kumra the very best in his role at TAPMI. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Management, Law, Humanities and Social Sciences) of MAHE, also expressed unwavering support for the new Director. Before being elevated as Pro Vice-Chancellor, Veeraraghavan served as the Director of TAPMI from April 2017 till March 2023.

The Director (in charge) of TAPMI, Durga Prasad M, expressed great satisfaction in ensuring a smooth leadership transition. A senior member of the faculty, Durga Prasad will continue in his current role as Dean (Administration), a role she has headed since August 2021.