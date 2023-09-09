September 09, 2023 10:31

Major G20 partners will unveil ambitious plans Saturday to bolster trade between India, the Middle East and Europe, the United States said -- a modern-day Spice Route that could more closely bind three regions that account for about a third of the global economy.

Washington, Saudi Arabia, the EU, UAE and others will sign an agreement on the sidelines of the G20 summit to explore a railway and port project to augment trade flows between Europe and India, officials said.

The agreement comes with Washington actively engaging with Riyadh, a major oil producer and security partner, as it encourages the kingdom to normalise ties with Israel.

Jon Finer, US deputy national security advisor, said the announcement came after “months of careful diplomacy, quiet, careful diplomacy, bilaterally and in multilateral settings”.