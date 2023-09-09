Here is everything you need to know about G20 Summit to be held in the national capital.
- September 09, 2023 12:08
India believes that inclusion of African Union in G20 echoes the aspirations of the “Global South”
- September 09, 2023 12:00
G20 Inclusion signals rise of African Union
Experts believe AU’s inclusion in G20 is a step in recognizing the Continent as an economic power and indicates the rise of the continent. This in line with aspirations of AU’s 55 members, who have been seeking more significant roles in global bodies.
- September 09, 2023 11:59
VVIP cars parked in front of the Bharat Mandapam. Some of them bullet proof cars.
- September 09, 2023 11:51
US, India, Saudi, EU to unveil rail deal
A multinational rail and ports deal linking the Middle East and South Asia will be announced on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, a White House official said. (Reuters)
- September 09, 2023 11:44
India expected to hold several bilateral meetings
PM Modi is holding several bilaterals at the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Bilateral meetings are scheduled with UK, Japan, Italy and Germany. On Friday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with the US President Joe Biden, Bangaldesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.
- September 09, 2023 11:40
G20 deliberations include macro-economic conditions, financial inclusion
Discussions at the Summit are structured around 5 working groups. Framework Working Group, chaired by India and UK, has been focused on deliberations on macroeconomic conditions, risks and uncertainties. Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) co-chaired by Russia and Italy has been focusing on advancing financial inclusion globally. Australia and Brazil are co-chairing the Infrastructure Working Group. The US and China are co-chairing the Sustainable Finance Working Group. South Korea and France are co-chairing the International Financial Architecture (IFA) Working Group.
- September 09, 2023 11:24
Leaders of the participating nations at session-1 on ‘Earth’ during the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam convention center, in New Delhi, Saturday
- September 09, 2023 11:23
Customary group photo : The Group Photo of all the G20 leaders is likely to be taken on Saturday, the first day of the G20 summit
- September 09, 2023 11:17
Need to address trust deficit: PM
Stating that the Ukraine war has deepened the trust deficit globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged world leaders to focus on turning it into confidence in each other. In his opening remarks at the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the Bharat Mandapam here, Modi said the 21st century is a time of giving new direction to the world. ”This is a time when age-old challenges are calling for new solutions from us. And therefore, with a human-centric approach, we have to move forward to fulfil our responsibilities,” he added.
- September 09, 2023 11:10
Closed door discussions: Global Leaders are now behind closed doors deliberating in the first session titled ‘One Earth’, which is expected to continue till 1:30 pm
- September 09, 2023 11:03
India has made it a ‘people’s G20’
- September 09, 2023 10:59
“Bharat” country tag used at the G20 summit for PM Modi
- September 09, 2023 10:57
African Union to be a permanent member of G20
- September 09, 2023 10:53
PM’s remarks at Session 1 on ‘One Earth’
- September 09, 2023 10:50
PM Modi invites African Union to sit at the G20 leaders table
PM says there is consensus on inclusion of Africa Union in G20
- September 09, 2023 10:48
In more than 60 cities, over 200 meetings related to G20 were held : PM Modi
- September 09, 2023 10:46
PM Modi : Post Covid19, there has been trust deficit has deepened due to war conflict..
Urgest the world to focus on removing trust deficit. Referring to global economy volatilities, PM Modi says India’s G20 Presidency is focused on inclusive growth
- September 09, 2023 10:45
In the 21 st century its time to set new direction at a time when there is a need to seek new solutions for challenges : PM Modi
- September 09, 2023 10:45
PM Modi begins his address
- September 09, 2023 10:38
PM Modi receives US Prez at G20 summit venue: Modi seen explaining the significance of Konark Wheel from Odisha to US President Joe Biden
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows a mural of Konark Sun temple wheel from Odisha state to US President Joe Biden upon his arrival for the G20 Summit at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
- September 09, 2023 10:37
India-US Joint Statement: ISRO and NASA commence discussions
India and US Joint Statement: ISRO and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have commenced discussions on modalities, capacity building, and training for mounting a joint effort to the International Space Station in 2024, and are continuing efforts to finalise a strategic framework for human space flight cooperation by the end of 2023.
India and US in a joint statement reiterates their support for building resilient global semiconductor supply chains,
- September 09, 2023 10:36
India and US reaffirm importance of the Quad
In a joint statement released late last night, India and US reaffirmed the importance of the Quad in supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.
- September 09, 2023 10:36
India -US Joint Statement issued
India -US Joint Statement: Prime Minister Modi and President Biden reaffirmed their commitment to deepen and diversify the India-U.S. Major Defence Partnership through expanded cooperation in new and emerging domains such as space and AI, and accelerated defence industrial collaboration.
- September 09, 2023 10:35
Letter of Request from India to US to procure 31 General Atomics MQ-9B (16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian) remotely piloted aircraft capabilities of India’s armed forces across all domains.
Letter of Request from India to US to procure 31 General Atomics MQ-9B (16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian) remotely piloted aircraft and their associated equipment to enhance the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities of India’s armed forces across all domains.India and US to create United States investment platforms in the field of greenfield renewable energy, battery storage and emerging green technology projects in India
- September 09, 2023 10:34
India and US to create United States investment platforms in the field of greenfield renewable energy, battery storage and emerging green technology projects in India
- September 09, 2023 10:33
Global leaders reach Bharat Mandapam : World leaders and delegates have gathered at Bharat Mandapam at New Delhi as the first session to begin soon
- September 09, 2023 10:31
G20 members to back EU-Mid East-India trade plan
Major G20 partners will unveil ambitious plans Saturday to bolster trade between India, the Middle East and Europe, the United States said -- a modern-day Spice Route that could more closely bind three regions that account for about a third of the global economy.
Washington, Saudi Arabia, the EU, UAE and others will sign an agreement on the sidelines of the G20 summit to explore a railway and port project to augment trade flows between Europe and India, officials said.
The agreement comes with Washington actively engaging with Riyadh, a major oil producer and security partner, as it encourages the kingdom to normalise ties with Israel.
Jon Finer, US deputy national security advisor, said the announcement came after “months of careful diplomacy, quiet, careful diplomacy, bilaterally and in multilateral settings”.
- September 09, 2023 10:25
Here are the highlights from Day 1 of the G20 Summit
- September 09, 2023 10:19
Modi receiving the head of states
- September 09, 2023 10:19
The first session of the summit starts at 10.30 am
- September 09, 2023 10:19
Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was earlier welcomed at Palam Airbase
- September 09, 2023 10:10
G20 Summit: Global Biofuels Alliance likely to be launched
India’s proposal for setting up a Global Biofuels Alliance is likely to get through at the G20 summit, with sources indicating that the new grouping may be launched on Saturday to help accelerate energy transition.
A group photo of the G20 world leaders may take place on the first day of the summit on Saturday after it begins at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the two-day summit, sources said.
The Global Biofuels Alliance, which the world’s third biggest oil consumer wants to push during its G20 presidency, mirrors the International Solar Alliance (ISA) piloted by New Delhi and Paris in 2015 to bring clean and affordable solar energy within the reach of all. Read more
- September 09, 2023 09:44
A joint statement from India and the US
- September 09, 2023 09:43
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Morocco on loss of lives in earthquake
- September 09, 2023 09:41
President welcomes world leaders to the G20 Summit
- September 09, 2023 09:39
Konark Wheel from Odisha to be showcased during the welcome handshake of leaders
Konark Wheel was Built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes is also adapted into India’s national flag embodies India’s ancient wisdom, advanced civilization, and architectural excellence.The rotating motion of the Konark Wheel, symbolizes time, Kalachakra as well as progress and continuous change.It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals, and commitment to progress in society.
- September 09, 2023 09:37
PrimeMinister Narendra Modi arrives at Bharat Mandapam
- September 09, 2023 09:36
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrive for summit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived here on Saturday morning to attend the two-day G20 summit.
