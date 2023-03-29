Granules India has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for gabapentin tablets.

The approved product is a bioequivalent of the reference listed drug product (RLD) Neurontin tablets of Viatris Specialty LLC.

The annual US market for gabapentin tablets is approximately $145 million, the Hyderabad-based company said in a release.

Gabapentin tablets are indicated for management of postherpetic neuralgia in adults; and as an adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial-onset seizures, with and without secondary generalisation, in adults and paediatric patients three years and older with epilepsy.

Granules now has 55 ANDA approvals from US FDA (53 final approvals and two tentative approvals), the release added.