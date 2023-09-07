Healthcare solutions provider Well Med Trip, promoted by Kerala- and UAE-based Kamal Muhammed in Madagascar in 2016, has announced its decision to shift global operations to Mauritius. RN Ghunowa, a Mauritian edupreneur, inaugurated the headquarters in Port Louis, the capital of the Indian Ocean Island, in the presence of Muhammed, company CEO.

Banking on partnerships

A spokesman for Well Med Trip quoted Muhammed as saying the company’s operations are spread across Mauritius, Madagascar and other Indian Ocean islands, India, the UAE and Africa. “We have partnered with multi-speciality hospitals and clinics for modern healthcare services along with authentic ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, homeopathy, siddha and unani streams of traditional therapies and systems of holistic medicines in Kerala to be provided through associates present across the regions.”

Authentic ayurveda

The company has tied up with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai; Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi; and Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Dhanwanthari Ayurveda Hospital in Kerala. “Authentic ayurveda treatment is a specialised service. With our roots in Kerala and connections with established centres in India, we plan to set up a modern treatment centre on a one-acre plot on the banks of river Periyar in Ernakulam district, bordering Idukki.”

Growing medical tourism

Medical tourism is one of the fastest growing segments. It is vital for tourist destinations to have modern medicine and treatment facilities, complemented by personal wellness programmes and traditional therapies, Muhammed said. “People from various countries travel abroad for treatments and wellness, avoiding long waits back home, to avail super-speciality treatments at affordable rates. India is an attractive destination for them,” he added.

During the inaugural event, Prem Jagyasi, a globally acclaimed speaker, author and success coach, led a masterclass on medical and wellness tourism. According to him, development of sustainable medical and wellness tourism through capacity building and global promotion needs to be prioritised.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit