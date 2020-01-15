News

IMD to change reference dates for southwest monsoon onset, withdrawal from this year: MoES

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 15, 2020 Published on January 15, 2020

As the monsoon strengthens once again over the west coast, clouds converge over the Mumbai skyline. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, Central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Gujarat, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for three more days Paul Noronha

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) will change the reference dates for onset and withdrawal of southwest monsoon from this year, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Wednesday. The four-month monsoon season is from June 1 to September 30.

June 1 is the onset date for monsoon over Kerala and it is likely to remain the same but the IMD will change the reference dates for some states and cities, Secretary in the ministry M Rajeevan said.

The withdrawal dates will also change, he added.

Published on January 15, 2020
weather
weather news
weather science
IMD
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
IP university to set up endowment in memory of biochemist Y Subbarow