There has been a 26 per cent increase in diversity hiring over the previous year, with a focus on women, LGBTQIA+, and PwD candidates, according to talent platform foundit’s Insights Tracker.

The tracker also indicates a one per cent dip in month-on-month hiring. It also indicates a slight five per cent change in India’s e-recruitment activities in July 2023 compared to a year ago. The index dropped from 281 in July 2022 to 268 in July 2023. This reflects the current job market dynamics in India, which are adapting to changing economic conditions and new business requirements

Sekhar Garisa, CEO - foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), a Quess company, said, “Indian employers are responding to the prevailing economic conditions by implementing flexible hiring strategies, demonstrating their capability in navigating the complex balance between talent acquisition and the ever-changing business environment.”

It is also impressive to see how India is advancing diversity hiring, aiming to recruit diverse individuals such as women, people with disabilities, and LGBTQIA+ communities. This prioritisation of inclusivity is generating more representative workforces and fostering professional environments that encourage innovation and resilience, he added.

On a month-on-month basis, the Import/Export (15 per cent) industry showed the maximum spike in job postings, followed by Shipping/Marine (six per cent) and Travel & Tourism (five per cent). As the festive season looms, companies reflect improved job posting activities for professionals in related fields. Retail saw a rise of two per cent, while the FMCG sector recorded a four per cent monthly growth in e-recruitment this July.

In July 2023, non-metro locations such as Baroda (seven per cent), Kolkata (five per cent), Chandigarh (five per cent), Coimbatore (four per cent), Kochi (four per cent), and Jaipur (one per cent) recorded positive e-recruitment activity. As India Inc. becomes more location agnostic with flexible work options, companies are on the lookout for candidates from Tier-2 cities who can be trained and deployed as per role requirements.

