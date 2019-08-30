News

INX Media case: ED submits documents in sealed cover to SC

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 30, 2019 Published on August 30, 2019

P Chidambaram, former Finance Minister

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday submitted documents related to the questioning of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover under its official seal. The documents were submitted before a bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

On Thursday, the top court while extending Chidambaram’s protection from arrest in the INX Media money laundering case, had asked the ED to submit the documents in sealed cover under its official seal.

“Without prejudice to the contentions of both the parties, we direct the respondent Directorate of Enforcement to produce the documents in a sealed cover with the authenticated seal of the Directorate of Enforcement. Whether to look into the documents or not will depend upon the decision which this Court would take,” the bench had said.

The top court had said it would pronounce on September 5 its order on Chidambaram’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s August 20 verdict denying him anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED. Chidambaram, in his plea in the apex court, sought anticipatory bail in the money laundering case.

CBI had lodged an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance Minister. Thereafter, ED lodged a money laundering case in 2017.

