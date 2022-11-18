Chamber of Pharma, the organization of pharmaceutical marketing and manufacturing companies, has urged Kerala Government to set up pharma parks on the model of CIAL with public-private partnership.

Kerala tops in the consumption of medicines with an annual expenditure on drugs of ₹15,000 crore. More than 10,500 pharmaceutical companies are operating in the manufacturing and marketing sectors in India. A plea in this regard was made at the annual conference and exhibition of Chamber of Pharma held the other day.

The conference in a resolution said that the State has to increase its focus on the pharma industry, given the market advantages, tax, and employment opportunities.

With the amendments brought to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, pharma marketing companies are equally responsible with manufacturers on the quality of drugs, even though they are not directly involved in the procurement of raw materials or the manufacture of the drug, K. Sanil, State President, Chamber of Pharma said.

Considering this, the State Government should extend equal treatment to marketing companies with drug manufacturing firms or arrange a special pharma marketing license, he said.

According to PG Gopakumar, State General Secretary, marketing companies should also get an opportunity to participate in the tender process of Kerala Medical Services Corporation.

Earlier, inaugurating the conference Hibi Eden, MP called for setting up a regulatory authority to control the prices of essential medicines, including life-saving drugs. The pharmacy industry in the State is entitled to enjoy primacy over many other sectors, he said.

