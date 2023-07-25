Kerala will pass a legislation next month for stricter implementation of waste management measures, Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise MB Rajesh said.

Stating that the government was making concerted efforts for a garbage-free Kerala, he called for efforts to speed up the completion of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam drive by March next year.

“Authorities should go much beyond merely buying kitchen bins and supplying them to households,” Rajesh said after inaugurating a zonal workshop for urban local bodies, organised by the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP). “We have the latest technologies available to collect and dispose (of) solid waste. Urban local bodies must make best use of them through exemplary leadership interventions.”

Addressing 300-odd delegates from civic bodies across the northern districts of Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod, the Minister emphasised on the need to complete the first round of the drive this month.

Pointing out that KSWMP typically provides financial and human resource support for developing ULB-level solid waste management plants and comprehensive sustainable management solutions for bio and non-biodegradable wastes, the Minister said the facilities should be envisaged as eco-parks that also function like community centres that are friendly towards children and women.

‘Maattam’, which aims for a master plan by urban local bodies to attain sustainability in waste management, will be followed by a meeting next month, where officials will present the proposals before the Chief Minister.