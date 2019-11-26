Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister; Ajit Pawar steps down as deputy CM

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar on Tuesday resigned from their posts ahead of the floor test ordered by the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis said that the BJP decided to stake claim to form the government based on the support offered by NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

“Ajit Pawar was the leader of the NCP in the State legislature. He decided to cooperate with us (to form the government). He gave us a letter of support signed by the NCP MLAs, based on which we formed the government. Today the court ordered a floor test. Ajit Pawar met me and said that he would not continue with the alliance and offered his resignation. Hence, we don’t have the majority,” Fadnavis said.

He added, “We decided not to indulge in horse trading. We formed the government only because we had the support of the NCP. Now, as Ajit Pawar has resigned, (even) I am going to resign. I am going to meet the governor and submit my resignation.”

On Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court directed that a floor test be conducted on Wednesday in the Maharashtra assembly for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority. Fadnavis and the BJP were banking on Ajit Pawar to woo NCP MLAs.

Ajit Pawar, a member of the State Assembly, is the nephew of NCP President Sharad Pawar, who joined the BJP-led government on Saturday claiming that he has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs. However, 51 party MLAs have declared their allegiance to Sharad Pawar and Ajit has been left with just two MLAs.

Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis were therefore left with no option than to put in their papers.