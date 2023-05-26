Ahead of its possible launch next year, the Indian Navy and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have released the recovery training plan for Gaganyaan at the Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) INS Garuda, Kochi.

The Gaganyaan project, according to the ISRO, envisages a demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members to an orbit of 400 km for a three-day mission and bringing them back safely to earth by landing in Indian sea waters.

Document details

The safety and reliability of all systems will be proven in unmanned missions preceding the manned missions. The document outlines the training plan for recovery of the crew module of the mission.

“It defines overall requirements with regard to the training of various teams participating in recovery operations, including divers, MARCOs (Navy commandos), medical specialists, communicators, technicians, and naval aviators,” said a Navy spokesperson.

The Indian Navy’s Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) at Kochi (File pic: WikiCommon)

The Navy informs that recovery training is planned in incremental phases, beginning with unmanned recovery and then moving to manned recovery in harbours and open sea conditions. The recovery operations are being led by the Indian Navy in coordination with other government agencies.

The training document was jointly released two days ago by Vice Admiral Atul Anand, Director General of Naval Operations, Dr Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, (VSSC), and Dr Umamaheshwaran R, Director, Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) of ISRO.

The Navy will also assist ISRO by undertaking a series of trials to fine-tune the standard operating procedures for training the crew and recovery teams of Gaganyaan.

Vital tech development

The pre-requisites for the Gaganyaan mission include the development of many critical technologies including a human-rated launch vehicle for carrying the crew safely to space, a life support system to provide an earth-like environment to the crew in space, crew emergency escape provision and evolving crew management aspects for training, recovery and rehabilitation of crew, the ISRO stated.

Various precursor missions are planned for demonstrating the technology preparedness levels before carrying out the actual Human Space Flight mission, ISRO had earlier said.

These demonstrator missions include Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT), Pad Abort Test (PAT), and Test Vehicle (TV) flights.