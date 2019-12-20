Andhra Pradesh: Expert panel backs the 'three capitals' formula

As anticipated by many, an expert panel headed by retired IAS official GN Rao has recommended to the Andhra Pradesh Government to decentralise the functions of the State’s capital, and while retaining the Assembly at Amaravati, it may be advisable to shift the Secretariat to Visakhapatnam and the Andhra Pradesh High Court to Kurnool, which is in the Rayalaseema region.

Regional balance

GN Rao, who also worked as the Guntur district collector for four years, told the media that the Committee had taken the view that regional balance should be maintained while undertaking development of the State, and the north-coastal districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam as well as the four Rayalaseema districts should be taken into account.

“It is with the view that we have recommended Visakhapatnam for the Secretariat, and also a High Court bench in the city. Besides, the summer session of the Assembly can be held there. At Amaravati, the other sessions can be held. The Governor's residence, the CM's residence and office can be here. But Visakhapatnam can have CM’s camp office. Further, Amaravati will have a HC bench. In recommending Kurnool for the Andhra Pradesh High Court, we have taken into account the Sri Bagh agreement,” he said.

‘Address concerns’

GN Rao said, “We have recommended to the Government to address the concerns of farmers in the Amaravati area, and develop the plots allotted to them. I have worked as the Guntur collector for four years. We have made the recommendations only after speaking to several farmers in the area.”

He said that it was for the Government to take a call. Environmental aspects were also taken into account in making the recommendations, he added.