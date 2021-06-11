Covid-19: The daily dose (June 11, 2021)

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The country’s Covid-19 mortality numbers saw a steep increase yesterday because of a revision from Bihar. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
Here’s why: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/bihar-updates-death-count-by-3917-fatalities/article34782793.ece
As another home-use kit gets approved, will it keep people from rushing to testing Centres or are the high false negatives a draw back? Experts weigh in.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/icmr-approves-yet-another-self-use-covid-test-kit/article34783534.ece
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu stays cautious, extends its lockdown.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/medical-experts-recommend-extension-of-lockdown-in-tn-by-a-week/article34779246.ece
In a worrying find, reinfections are seen among healthcare workers in the Capital. Though the study had limited scope, it calls for a larger investigation.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/one-in-nine-fully-vaccinated-gets-reinfection-study/article34782113.ece
And the alliances on Covid-drugs continues, this time on Merck drug molnupiravir.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/csir-iict-suven-pharma-ink-mou-for-covid-drugs-molnupiravir-2-dg/article34779303.ece
The Biden administration’s commitment to supply Pfizer vaccines was announced as expected. About 200 million of the 500 million will be delivered by later this year.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/ap-source-us-to-buy-500-million-pfizer-vaccines-to-share-globally/article34775182.ece
As the need for masks looks unlikely to go away, just yet – here’s one hybrid, washable model.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/parisodhana-technologies-develops-a-washable-hybrid-multiply-face-mask/article34779645.ece
