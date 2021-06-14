National

Covid-19: The daily dose (June 14, 2021)

We curate for you all the Covid-19-related developments and stories of the day worth reading

# The ebb and flow in demand for medicines and vaccines to treat Covid-19 has given rise to a league of lesser known companies, shouldering the responsibility and taking it ahead.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/pulse/the-league-of-little-known-companies-that-stepped-up-to-make-covid-19-drugs-and-vaccines/article34805155.ece

# The Oxygen express seems to have covered much ground, as the country learns from the shortfall of the last surge in coronavirus cases.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/oxygen-expresses-deliver-30000-mt-of-liquid-medical-oxygen-to-fight-covid-second-wave/article34806437.ece

# As apprehensions increase, given the virus variants, an ICMR scientist clarifies on how the vaccines perform.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/slight-mutations-minor-variants-of-covid-not-to-impact-efficacy-of-current-vaccines/article34803610.ece

# Delhi unlocks in parts today.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/delhi-unlock-restaurants-to-reopen-with-50-per-cent-capacity-says-cm-kejriwal/article34803165.ece

# A sliver of hope, the downward trend in coronavirus cases continues.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covid-cases-plunge-to-lowest-at-80834-in-last-71-days/article34805410.ece?homepage=true

