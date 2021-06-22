Covid-19: The daily dose (June 22, 2021)

# Day 1 of the revised, expanded vaccination programme got off to a good start, especially in NDA-run states. Now to sustain this performance in other States too, with supplying them with regular vaccine stocks.

# The SC proceedings brought up a couple of key statements on payment to families who lost a member to Covid-19 and on counting the death. You can catch them both, here.

# The Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES) of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) outlines norms to test zoo animals.

# Karnataka plans to vaccinate its citizens by the year-end.

# Now the Health Ministry too assures people that Covid-19 vaccines do not affect fertility.

# Meanwhile, as lockdown restrictions lift, firms explore getting employees back, safely.

