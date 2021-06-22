National

Vaccine and fertility

Covid-19: The daily dose (June 22, 2021)

Mumbai | Updated on June 22, 2021

We curate for you all the Covid-19-related developments and stories of the day worth reading

# Day 1 of the revised, expanded vaccination programme got off to a good start, especially in NDA-run states. Now to sustain this performance in other States too, with supplying them with regular vaccine stocks.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/on-day-1-of-new-vaccine-policy-india-clocks-highest-ever-jabs-at-over-80-lakh/article34894372.ece?homepage=true

# The SC proceedings brought up a couple of key statements on payment to families who lost a member to Covid-19 and on counting the death. You can catch them both, here.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/clarify-on-payment-of-ex-gratia-to-kin-of-covid-victims/article34895467.ece

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/policy/will-consider-insurance-for-those-doing-last-rites-of-covid-victims-centre/article34895509.ece

# The Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES) of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) outlines norms to test zoo animals.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/lacones-ccmb-releases-guidelines-for-covid-19-testing-in-zoo-animals/article34882540.ece

# Karnataka plans to vaccinate its citizens by the year-end.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/karnataka-govt-reverses-lockdown-norms-in-6-districts/article34886517.ece

# Now the Health Ministry too assures people that Covid-19 vaccines do not affect fertility.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/none-of-the-covid-vaccines-affects-fertility-says-health-ministry/article34894926.ece

# Meanwhile, as lockdown restrictions lift, firms explore getting employees back, safely.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/as-lockdown-like-curbs-ease-india-inc-limps-back-to-work-but-with-caution/article34893058.ece

Published on June 22, 2021

coronavirus
Covid-19
