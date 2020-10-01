CT Ravi’s past Tamil Nadu poll work to come in handy for BJP

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
The elevation of CT Ravi to the post of National General Secretary puzzled the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but it is now being seen as the saffron party’s move to go back to its Hindutva ideology.
Ravi, four-time legislator from Chikmagalur assembly constituency and a face of Malnad region’s politics, comes with a strong RSS background and ideology.
He is also credited with bringing up BJP in Chikkamagaluru district, which was seen as a stronghold of the Congress party, in a short time. Also, last year when BJP formed the government in Karnataka, Ravi was not given a plum portfolio, but had to settle with Kannada, Culture and Tourism.
By elevating this Vokkaliga leader, the party has sent a strong message in south Karnataka (old Mysore region) where BJP is trying to establish a foothold.
According to a senior party functionary, “Ravi is a shrewd mass leader having strong organisational skills. The saffron party’s central leadership in 2016 had appointed Ravi to oversee the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It was here that he had worked under the national organising joint secretary BL Santosh.”
Now again as Tamil Nadu is going to the polls next year, his appointment gains importance.
BJP giving a big break to Ravi, despite the presence other leaders like R Ashoka, Aravind Limbavali and others, is seen as the party’s keenness to nurture young leaders.
However, downplaying his elevation, Ravi said he started his political career as Hobli secretary in 1988 and slowly rose in the party to be picked for national responsibility.
Senior party leaders liken Ravi’s elevation to that of the late Ananth Kumar, who also grew to be a national leader with considerable clout in Karnataka.
Tejasvi Surya, a first-time Member of Parliament and young face of BJP, too got picked up by the party’s central leadership to head Yuva Morch.
Ravi, who is now set to resign from his ministerial post, said the party is important for him and power in the government is only a tool not a goal.
