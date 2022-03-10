Lucknow, Mar 10 Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is trailing from Sirathu seat by about 3,000 votes, according to poll trends.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu is trailing from Tamkuhi Raj constituency.

After the initial round of counting on Thursday, Maurya secured 11,492 votes while his nearest rival SP's Pallavi Patel got 14,313 votes, according to the Election Commission.

While Maurya has so far received 40.86 per cent votes, Patel has bagged 50.89 per cent votes.

Meanwhile, Lallu, the sitting MLA from Tamkuhi Raj, secured 8,232 votes so far, his nearest rival BJP candidate Asim Kumar has got 29,271 votes, according to the Election Commission. Samajwadi Party candidate Uday Narayan got 10,894 votes.

Lallu has so far commanded 14.13 per cent votes while Kumar has got 50.25 per cent votes. - PTI

12: 55 pm

12:31 pm

EC lifts ban on victory processions

The Election Commission on Thursday lifted the ban on victory processions during the counting of votes and declaration of results in the five States where elections were held recently.

In a statement, the poll panel said keeping in mind the current status of Covid-19 in these States, it has "decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory procession." While announcing the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab, the Election Commission had issued guidelines to regulate various aspects of elections, including victory processions amid the pandemic.-PTI

12.30 pm

12.10 pm

Akhilesh Yadav leading in Karhal

Lucknow, Mar 10 Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav maintained his lead from Karhal constituency of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, according to latest poll trends.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav | Photo Credit: Nand Kumar

Yadav secured 29,708 votes so far while his nearest rival Union Minister SP Singh Baghel got 10,763 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Karhal seat is considered as a stronghold of the SP.

Yadav has so far got 69.57 per cent votes while Baghel got 25.21 per cent votes.

11.40 am

Several political stalwarts, senior leaders trailing in Punjab

Mar 10 Several political stalwarts and senior leaders, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, former chief minister Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, were trailing in their respective assembly constituencies in Punjab, according to initial trends in the counting of votes.

Besides, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former Punjab Congress chief Partap Singh Bajwa, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and former union minister Vijay Sampla were also behind their nearest rivals.

The Aam Aadmi Party appeared to be heading for a clean sweep, having taken a big lead in 88 of the 117 seats in Punjab.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began at 8am on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

Five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who was seeking re-election from his home turf Lambi, was trailing behind his nearest rival and AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian by a margin of 4,385 votes.

At 94, Badal is the country’s oldest candidate to fight elections.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was trailing from the two seats he contested -- Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

AAP candidate Labh Singh Ugoke was leading from Bhadaur seat, which is part of the politically significant Malwa region. Channi was also trailing from his home constituency Chamkaur Sahib which he represented thrice.

AAP nominee Charanjit Singh is leading from Chamkaur Sahib seat by a margin of 1,438 votes.

Punjab Lok Congress chief and former chief minister Amarinder Singh was trailing from his pocket borough Patiala Urban.

The scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family has been a legislator from Patiala seat in 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017 as a Congress candidate.

11:16 am

BJP marching ahead in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami trailing

The ruling BJP secured a comfortable lead in Uttarakhand on Thursday with its candidates ahead in 44 assembly seats while the main opposition Congress was ahead in 22 seats, according to poll trends available. BJP's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was, however, trailing behind Bhuwan Chandra Kapri of the Congress by 954 votes in Khatima, according to trends available for all 70 seats in the State.

BSP and Independent candidates were ahead on two seats each, the Election Commission said.-PTI

11:06 am

11 am

Here are the latest trends from across the five states where counting is taking place.

Trends for Uttar Pradesh

Trends for Punjab

Trends for Goa

Trends for Manipur

Trends for Uttarakhand

10.45 am

Amritsar: Election staff during counting day of Punjab Assembly elections, at a counting centre in Amritsar district, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

10.20 am

10:20 am

10 am

9:50am

PUNJAB POLLS TREND

9.40 am

Counting of votes on in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur

9.30 am

9.25 am

AAP leading in 5 seats in Punjab

Chandigarh, Mar 10 The AAP was leading in five seats in Punjab, while the BJP, BSP and the SAD were ahead in one seat each, according to early trends.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

According to data available on the Election Commission website at 9.05 am, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading in five seats. The SAD, BJP and the BSP were ahead in one seat each. An Independent was leading in one seat.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Sarabjot Singh from the Mukerian assembly seat was leading by 201 votes, according to early trends. - PTI

9:05 am

9 am

Goa: BJP eyes third term; Congress hopes of clear mandate

Panaji, Mar 10 Counting of votes polled in the February 14 Assembly elections in Goa began on Thursday morning in the coastal state, where the ruling BJP is seeking a third straight term in power, while the opposition Congress is hoping for a clear mandate to avoid the fiasco of 2017.

Counting got underway at 8 am at Government Polytechnic at Altinho in Panaji for 19 Assembly constituencies in North Goa and at Damodar College in Margao town for 21 seats in South Goa, an official said.

Altogether 302 candidates contested the elections which saw multi-cornered fights due to presence of many smaller and regional outfits besides the BJP and the Congress, the two major political forces in Goa.

The voter turnout was 79 per cent.

Most exit polls have predicted a hung House, amid talk of various post-result scenarios.

8.50 am

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins

Dehradun, Mar 10 Counting of votes for the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

The polling was held in the state on February 14 with more than 65 per cent of the electorate casting their votes.

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office this time -- something which has never happened in the state's 21-year history.

Routed in the 2017 assembly polls with a tally of 11 seats against the BJP's 57, the Congress is trying to stage a comeback. - PTI

8.40 am

Counting begins for Manipur assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate

Imphal, Mar 10 Counting of votes polled in the Manipur assembly elections began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, officials said.

Polling for 60 assembly seats was held in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

The counting, underway in 12 dedicated centres across the northeastern state, will decide the electoral fate of 265 candidates, including nominees of the BJP, Congress, National People's Party and Janata Dal (United).

Various exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP in the state with the party slated to secure seats ranging from 23 to 43, while the Congress is seen winning between four and 17 seats.

“The counting process started at 8 am with the calculation of postal ballots, to be followed by votes polled in EVMs from 8.30 am in 41 counting halls notified for the purpose,” an election official said.

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agarwal had earlier said district election officers and senior police officers have been directed to make elaborate security arrangements for the exercise.

The entire process of counting will be supervised by 41 General Observers besides the Returning Officers.

District Election Officer Th Kirankumar said that 3,45,481 votes were cast on EVMs at polling stations out of a total of 3,80,480 votes.