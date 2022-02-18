The Daily Dose: February 18, 2022 

Here’s a compilation of top Covid-19 related news

#Stringent restrictions: As the Centre asks States to relax restrictions, the stringency index that captures the extent of movement restrictions imposed to fight Covid-19 shows its been among the highest in India.

# Dipping below 3 lakh: With 25,920 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,27,80,235, while the active cases dipped below three lakh after 43 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 5,10,905 with 492 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

# Vaccine tally: India vaccinated more than 37 lakh people against Covid-19 on Thursday, February 17, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

# Hopes of recuperating: Despite India being an attractive destination for medical tourism for many countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Asia, Maldives and Africa, this segment was severely impacted by the pandemic. The hospital sector is now trying to recuperate from the losses it incurred.

# Trucker protests: Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada’s capital stood their ground and defiantly blasted their horns on Thursday as police poured in, threatening to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.

# Cancer in the time of Covid: Tata Memorial Hospital’s Director makes a case for booster shorts for young cancer patients, even as he narrates, among other things, how they served patients through the worst of Covid-19. Tune in.

