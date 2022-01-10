The Daily Dose: January 10, 2022

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Third dose, off the blocks: The week starts off with India administering booster shots (precaution dose) to its frontline and healthcare workers as well as senior citizens from Monday.
India starts administering ‘precaution dose’ to healthcare workers, seniors
Covaxin, as booster: Over the weekend, vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech said a study on using Covaxin as a booster dose showed ‘promising’ results. It announced the results from the highly anticipated trial studying the immunogenicity and safety of the Covaxin (BBV152)as a booster dose.
Covaxin’s booster dose study shows ‘promising’ results
Hopes on Indomethacin: The case for indomethacin has been getting stronger with several international studies highlighting the benefits of the drug in the early stages of Covid treatment.
‘We expect indomethacin to be included in the protocol for Covid treatment’
Research on fatalities: A latest research based on the independent nationally representative surveys and models revealed that India’s Covid-19 fatalities, may have topped 32 lakh - about 7 times more than the official death toll of 4,83,463 declared by the government as on January 8, 2022.
India’s Covid-19 fatalities 7 times more than official figures: Research
Antivirals, an explainer: Know your molnupiravir and its risks.
Antivirals and their risks: Know your molnupiravir
Jail inmates test positive: Forty-six inmates and 43 staffers of three jails in Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Monday.
46 inmates, 43 staffers of three jails in Delhi test positive for Covid
Spiderman spins a box-office hit: For Sony Pictures Films India, the web-spinning super hero film Spiderman: No Way Home made 2021 a blockbuster year as it brought back audiences to the theatres, despite the pandemic. The movie set new benchmarks at the domestic box office, raking in about ₹265 crore in terms of gross box office collections so far, making it the third highest grosser in terms of Hollywood films.
Sony rides on Spiderman’s appeal to beat pandemic blues
Patidar festival does a JP Morgan: The surge of Covid-19 cases is forcing even governments to reschedule flagship summits. But Gujarat’s politically powerful Patidar community does not want to give in and is taking its annual Khodaldham religious celebration online.
Patidars’ ‘Patotsav’ takes the online route this time
Omicron & the Winter Olympics: Internationally, China, on Sunday, scampered to test 14 million residents of Tianjin as the port city near the capital has set off alarm bells ahead of the next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics by reporting a cluster of Covid-19 cases, including two with the dreaded Omicron variant.
Omicron scare in Chinese city close to Beijing ahead of Winter Olympics
Virgin Australia cuts capacity: Virgin Australia said on Monday it would reduce capacity across its network by around 25 per cent for the rest of January and for February due to reduced travel demand and staff being required to isolate as Covid-19 case numbers rise in Australia.
Virgin Australia to cut capacity by 25% as Covid-19 cases rise
Finally, listen-in to why home healthcare is becoming important: Every patient treated at home frees-up a hospital bed for someone critical: says NatHealth Secretary General
Every patient treated at home frees-up a hospital bed for someone critical: NatHealth Secretary General
(eom)
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...