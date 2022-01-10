The Daily Dose: January 10, 2022

Third dose, off the blocks: The week starts off with India administering booster shots (precaution dose) to its frontline and healthcare workers as well as senior citizens from Monday.

India starts administering ‘precaution dose’ to healthcare workers, seniors

Covaxin, as booster: Over the weekend, vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech said a study on using Covaxin as a booster dose showed ‘promising’ results. It announced the results from the highly anticipated trial studying the immunogenicity and safety of the Covaxin (BBV152)as a booster dose.

Covaxin’s booster dose study shows ‘promising’ results

Hopes on Indomethacin: The case for indomethacin has been getting stronger with several international studies highlighting the benefits of the drug in the early stages of Covid treatment.

‘We expect indomethacin to be included in the protocol for Covid treatment’

Research on fatalities: A latest research based on the independent nationally representative surveys and models revealed that India’s Covid-19 fatalities, may have topped 32 lakh - about 7 times more than the official death toll of 4,83,463 declared by the government as on January 8, 2022.

India’s Covid-19 fatalities 7 times more than official figures: Research

Antivirals, an explainer: Know your molnupiravir and its risks.

Antivirals and their risks: Know your molnupiravir

Jail inmates test positive: Forty-six inmates and 43 staffers of three jails in Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Monday.

46 inmates, 43 staffers of three jails in Delhi test positive for Covid

Spiderman spins a box-office hit: For Sony Pictures Films India, the web-spinning super hero film Spiderman: No Way Home made 2021 a blockbuster year as it brought back audiences to the theatres, despite the pandemic. The movie set new benchmarks at the domestic box office, raking in about ₹265 crore in terms of gross box office collections so far, making it the third highest grosser in terms of Hollywood films.

Sony rides on Spiderman’s appeal to beat pandemic blues

Patidar festival does a JP Morgan: The surge of Covid-19 cases is forcing even governments to reschedule flagship summits. But Gujarat’s politically powerful Patidar community does not want to give in and is taking its annual Khodaldham religious celebration online.

Patidars’ ‘Patotsav’ takes the online route this time

Omicron & the Winter Olympics: Internationally, China, on Sunday, scampered to test 14 million residents of Tianjin as the port city near the capital has set off alarm bells ahead of the next month’s Beijing Winter Olympics by reporting a cluster of Covid-19 cases, including two with the dreaded Omicron variant.

Omicron scare in Chinese city close to Beijing ahead of Winter Olympics

Virgin Australia cuts capacity: Virgin Australia said on Monday it would reduce capacity across its network by around 25 per cent for the rest of January and for February due to reduced travel demand and staff being required to isolate as Covid-19 case numbers rise in Australia.

Virgin Australia to cut capacity by 25% as Covid-19 cases rise

Finally, listen-in to why home healthcare is becoming important: Every patient treated at home frees-up a hospital bed for someone critical: says NatHealth Secretary General

Every patient treated at home frees-up a hospital bed for someone critical: NatHealth Secretary General

