The daily dose: November 11, 2021

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
# Three states, this December: The government will roll out Zydus Cadila’s Covid vaccine ZyCov-D in December, a top official told BusinessLine. One crore vaccine doses will be launched in three States in Phase 1, he said. Initially, adults will be inoculated with this vaccine as the Centre is yet to frame guidelines for inoculating children.
Govt to roll out ZyCov-D in phases starting Dec
# Ease of travel: Mutual recognition of vaccine certificates and ease of air travel have been the topics of discussion between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf.
Jaishankar holds talks with GCC Secretary General, seeks mutual recognition of vaccination certificates
#Added interest: Even as government bodies are exploring options to encourage people to take Covid jabs, a regional rural bank in Kerala has come out with a novel motivational incentive by offering an additional interest rate on the deposits for its customers.
The product – KGB Kavacham – introduced by the Malappuram-headquartered Kerala Gramin Bank in this regard has started receiving overwhelming customer response since its launch on July 1 that helped the bank to garner additional ₹500 crore deposits till September.
Now, a vaccine-linked deposit scheme for Kerala Gramin Bank customers
#Remote work: Facebook is integrating Workplace, the work-focused version of its social app, with Microsoft's collaboration app Teams, so users can better share information between the two platforms. Remote-working tools have become key fixtures for companies during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Facebook’s work app Workplace to integrate with Microsoft Teams
#No vaccine, no pay: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has said its employees who have not taken even one dose of vaccine against Covid-19 will not be paid salaries.
The decision was taken on Monday during a meeting of senior TMC officials, including civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma and Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske.
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...