The daily dose: November 11, 2021

# Three states, this December: The government will roll out Zydus Cadila’s Covid vaccine ZyCov-D in December, a top official told BusinessLine. One crore vaccine doses will be launched in three States in Phase 1, he said. Initially, adults will be inoculated with this vaccine as the Centre is yet to frame guidelines for inoculating children.

Govt to roll out ZyCov-D in phases starting Dec

# Ease of travel: Mutual recognition of vaccine certificates and ease of air travel have been the topics of discussion between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf.

Jaishankar holds talks with GCC Secretary General, seeks mutual recognition of vaccination certificates

#Added interest: Even as government bodies are exploring options to encourage people to take Covid jabs, a regional rural bank in Kerala has come out with a novel motivational incentive by offering an additional interest rate on the deposits for its customers.

The product – KGB Kavacham – introduced by the Malappuram-headquartered Kerala Gramin Bank in this regard has started receiving overwhelming customer response since its launch on July 1 that helped the bank to garner additional ₹500 crore deposits till September.

Now, a vaccine-linked deposit scheme for Kerala Gramin Bank customers

#Remote work: Facebook is integrating Workplace, the work-focused version of its social app, with Microsoft's collaboration app Teams, so users can better share information between the two platforms. Remote-working tools have become key fixtures for companies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Facebook’s work app Workplace to integrate with Microsoft Teams

#No vaccine, no pay: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has said its employees who have not taken even one dose of vaccine against Covid-19 will not be paid salaries.

The decision was taken on Monday during a meeting of senior TMC officials, including civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma and Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske.

Maha: No vaccine jab, no salary, says Thane civic body