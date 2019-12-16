No Indian citizen will be affected by amended citizenship law: PM

As protests by students against the new citizenship law engulf various parts of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the legislation does not affect any citizen of any religion in the country.

In a series of tweets, Modi said groups with vested interests could not be allowed to divide and create disturbances in the country.

I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

“No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India,” he said.