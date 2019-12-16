News

No Indian citizen will be affected by amended citizenship law: PM

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 16, 2019 Published on December 16, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As protests by students against the new citizenship law engulf various parts of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the legislation does not affect any citizen of any religion in the country.

In a series of tweets, Modi said groups with vested interests could not be allowed to divide and create disturbances in the country.

 

“No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India,” he said.

Published on December 16, 2019
national politics
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Boris Johnson to appoint top ministers to his cabinet