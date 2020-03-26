News

Number of coronavirus cases 649, death toll 13: Health Ministry

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 26, 2020 Published on March 26, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 649 in India on Thursday and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 13, with one death reported each from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, according to the Health Ministry.

Goa featured for the first time in the chart prepared by the Ministry, reporting 33 coronavirus cases.

In its updated figures at 10:15 AM, the Ministry stated that 13 Covid-19 deaths were reported so far in India. Maharashtra reported three deaths, Gujarat two, while Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported one death each.

According to the data, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country stood at 593, while 42 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. The total number of 649 cases included 47 foreign nationals, the Ministry said.

