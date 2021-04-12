Allabout Innovations develops path-breaking Covid-sterilising device

Beware the quantum computers
Incubating under Kerala Startup Mission, Allabout Innovations Pvt Ltd clocked a major achievement in containing the airborne spread of Covid-19 by developing a pioneering electronic device that functions perform real-time sterilisation.
The ‘Wolf Airmask’ ruptures the SARS-CoV-2, having proven its efficiency at tests conducted by Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram. The ‘Wolf Airmask’ is the first of its kind in the country for RGCB to give such an attestation.
The gadget can reduce 99 per cent of the novel coronavirus in just 15 minutes, according to the test held with support from the Indian Council of Medical Research.
Shyam Krishnan Kurup, founder, Allabout Innovations, said the company’s appliance, when switched on, will provide 360-degree protection, 24x7 shield by sterilizing the air. “This will also prevent the in-house transmission of viruses inside any space. The negative ions also have proven to enhance health and vitality,” he revealed. “Negative ion thrusters are standard devices used in developed countries like Germany and Japan.”
The Wolf Airmask, developed from German technology and with components from Denmark, can be used for 60,000 hours (spanning nine years). Facilitating purification of air up to a space of 1,000 square feet, it requires no service or change of parts.
The Wolf Airmask can deactivate the microbes, bacteria and fungus while also reducing the subject MS2 bacteriophage. It brings the ozone production to BDL (below detection level), as per a lab test under the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).
Meanwhile, the UAE based Aries Group of Companies said in a statement that they had made the funding for the startup for scaling up process, and the company intends to take the product in overseas markets.
