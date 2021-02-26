Mental health the most impacted during Covid-19, say students: Survey

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
For young adults, the Covid-19 pandemic and its social consequences have impacted their mental well-being the most, according to a survey by BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative.
The survey examined the ‘sentiment’ of students regarding their year amid Covid-19 and their outlook for 2021.
Out of the students surveyed, 49 per cent of students said that stress, anxiety and loneliness have been the most challenging to cope with during Covid-19 that has impacted their mental health.
Inability to cope with academics and concerns about the future was an added challenge. Nearly 26 per cent of students said that they found being able to keep up academically to be the most challenging during the pandemic.
Not being able to find a dedicated place to study (15 per cent) and poor internet connectivity (10.47 per cent) were major challenges.
“Stress is exaggerated by their concerns of post-college careers. 55 per cent of college students are concerned, of which 38 per cent say they are very concerned about their future because of the uncertainty of the situation,” the report said.
51 per cent of students expect their colleges to provide relevant courses that are functional in the new normal while 32 per cent of students expect their college to facilitate industry placements.
Social isolation has been another major issue for a majority of students, 37 per cent of respondents said that they have missed their friends acutely, followed by the buzz of social events (25 per cent) and hands-on training on campus.
However, with vaccinations underway, many are hopeful about the future. Nearly 78 per cent of students surveyed are feeling hopeful about the future than they did when the pandemic began, as per the report. Of these, nearly 40 per cent said that with the vaccination drive underway, they are hopeful that normal life will resume soon
Students are also carrying forward their learnings from the pandemic moving forward. 37 per cent of young adults said they realise the importance of mental and physical health while 28 per cent the importance of family and friends and nurturing relationships. 12 per cent of respondents said that it has reminded and restored their confidence in the resilience of the human spirit.
As for the new normal, “while students have missed their college campuses and are eager to return, 1 out of every 2 students say that the future of learning will be hybrid,” the report said.
“This black swan event has upended the daily lives of students with the emergency closures of campuses across the country and the shift to online instruction. We are keenly aware that the current situation is stressful but it has been our endeavour to support our students during this time. I am confident that the findings from the survey will interest both industry and students alike”, said Prof. (Dr.) Manoj K Arora, Vice-Chancellor, BML Munjal University.
BMU undertook this survey in the January - February 2021 time frame with over 600 students across high school (10 per cent), undergraduates (66 per cent) and PG courses (15 per cent). Under 10 per cent were those who had passed out of college.
