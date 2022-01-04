ShareChat, Moj come on board as content partners for Volleyball League

Social media platform ShareChat and short video app Moj have inked a partnership with Prime Volleyball league as its official content partners. The League will witness seven franchises — Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts — battle it out in the first season scheduled to start on February 5 in Kochi.

“ShareChat & Moj, with a cumulative 340 million-strong community, are popular amongst millennials and Gen Z alike with a massive pan-India reach, RuPay Prime Volleyball League will work closely with the two platforms to share content and catch the imagination of volleyball fans in close association with the players and teams,” the League said in a statement.

Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director, Content Strategy and Operations, Sharechat and Moj, said, “Volleyball’s popularity has been increasing over the years amongst users across India and we are eager to share engaging content around the sport with our community. We are looking forward to bringing Volleyball alive on our platforms with this association.”

Tuhin Mishra, Co-Founder & MD, Baseline Ventures, said, “It’s imperative for us to take the RuPay Prime Volleyball League to all corners of the country, and therefore with the association with ShareChat and Moj, we are looking to share engaging content with volleyball fans and give them an opportunity to experience the League from their respective locations.”

The League’s first season will be telecast on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu). RuPay has come on board as the title sponsor of the League and A23 have signed on as “Powered By” sponsors in a multi-year deal. EatFit and Nippon Paint have come on board as Associate sponsors and Cosco has associated with the RuPay Prime Volleyball League as the official partner.