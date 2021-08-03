The daily dose: August 3, 2021

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
# Be prepared, Maharashtra CM tells industry, urging them to create bio bubbles and be ready for the possible third wave.
# Separately, the State has also eased curbs on industrial operations.
# In Kerala, as political parties continue with protests and so on, administrators work on micro-containment strategies to deal with the rising Covid-19 cases.
# On medical interventions, the novel nasal spray to target SARS-CoV-2 in the upper airways is likely to be available in India later this year, following a tie-up between Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research & Development Corp.
# And on vaccines, J&J has said that it will look to directly import its one-dose vaccine, as the Govt looks to fast track approvals, doing away with the bridging trials requirement.
# With mental health becoming a talking point these days, Delhi HC took note of a petition filed by a minor who highlighted the near absence of professional help for students. The HC issued notices to the State government on a petition highlighting increased stress levels among adolescents due to disruption of routine, parental anxiety, family violence and home confinement during Covid-19, and asked for the implementation of the Mental Healthcare Act 2017 at schools and colleges.
# On the possible third wave, researchers say, it is likely to be far smaller than second one. India is likely to see a rise in Covid-19 infections building into a new — though smaller — virus wave that may peak in October, according to a mathematical model by researchers who accurately predicted the tapering of a brutal surge of cases earlier this year.
