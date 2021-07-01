The daily dose: July 1, 2021

# Bharat Biotech defends its moves in Brazil, where it is faced with allegations of corruption in the supply of the product.

-But, there’s also a shot of good news, the US NIH has said that Covaxin was seen to be effective against two variants.

# The SC has called for compensation for Covid-19 deaths, NDMA tasked with the job of outlining guidelines.

# Vaccine-linked travel anxiety: India does some plain-speaking with the EU on recognising vaccines made here.

# The numbers don’t add up: Bharat Bio’s supply details are put through a fine comb here.

# Gujarat shop owners get an extension on the compulsory vaccination drive.

# Maharashtra looks poised to start home vaccination, on a trial basis.

# Vaccination numbers are seeing a dip, for the second day on a trot.

# With the popular “Ganapati” festival in Maharashtra in two months, the State lays down some rules.

# Bombay HC raps politicians organising agitations.

# And on Doctor’s Day – a tribute to the heroes of the pandemic.