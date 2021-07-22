The daily dose: July 22, 2021

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
# The zero-oxygen deaths statement in Parliament continues to draw criticism. The Opposition now plans a privilege motion against the answer in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State Bharati Pravin Pawar that no one has died due to oxygen non-availability.
Opposition likely to move privilege motion for reply on oxygen scarcity
# The curious case of Kholapur. One of Maharashtra’s richest districts is not able to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases.
Covid-19, and the curious case of Kolhapur
# Staying with Maharashtra, the State added 2,479 cases and 3,509 deaths to its logs, as it carried out a process of reconciliation.
Covid -19: Maharashtra continues with reconciliation process
# Gujarat meanwhile, crossedthe 3 crore mark for vaccine doses administered with 14 per cent population fully vaccinated. They are breathing a little easy.
Covid-19: Gujarat's positivity rate on a steady decline to 0.04%
# Smarting under severe strictures by the Supreme Court, Kerala has officially brought back the strict weekend lockdown regime into effect from Saturday and Sunday (July 24 and 25) with the State government ruling out the grant of additional relaxations anywhere under any circumstances.
Supreme Court strictures: Kerala orders complete weekend lockdown
# A study from the US estimates that India’s death toll from Covid-19 could be as high as 4.9 million (49 lakh). And the reason why people in India are taking note of the study by Washington-based Center for Global Development, is because it’s been co-authored by India’s former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian.
India’s excess deaths in pandemic up to 4.9 million, study shows
# Alongside Covid, a worrying development gets reported from Haryana as India reports, possibly, its first documented human death due to bird flu – as a 11-year-old boy from Gurugram succumbs.
