The daily dose: July 27, 2021

# Against the backdrop of the Brazilian controversy, Bharat Bio scouts for a new partner.

# Employers to administrators go in for the carrot and stick approach, to get people to vaccinate. Remembers France and other countries are seeing protests against mandating vaccine certificates ....

# As the WTO’s general council discusses IP waivers today, international humanitarian organisation MSF tells a bunch of European countries (stalling the dicussions) a few things....

# Maharashtra clocks one crore vaccinations, the first to do so.

# The nose may hold some answers on the severity of the virus. Researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University in the US analysed whether the path towards severe disease could start much earlier than expected, perhaps even within the initial response created when the virus enters the nose.

# Olympics in the time of the pandemic seems to not work for the Japanese PM. Support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga slid nine points to 34%, its lowest since he took office, a survey showed on Monday, as worries about Covid-19 clouded his hopes the Tokyo Olympics would boost his ratings ahead of an election this year.

# BDR Pharma adds DRDO’s 2-DG drug to its Covid kitty.