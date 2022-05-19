The Daily Dose: May 19, 2022

#Seafood change in course: Covid-related uncertainties in China appear to have prompted Indian seafood exporters to focus on Thailand and Vietnam, which were formerly major export destinations.

#Daily tally: India reported 2,364 new cases in the last 24 hours, and 10 deaths.

#Challenges from Covid-19 in China: “FY22 has been a challenging year for the industry in the face of adverse external environment with headwinds around the availability and price for raw materials, solvents, catalysts, uncertainties arising out of Ukraine-Russia conflict as well as re-emergence of Covid cases in China,’’ Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman & Managing Director, Granules India, said.

#After Covid, now concern on monkeypox: A case of the rare and potentially dangerous monkeypox has been confirmed in the US after infections were reported across Europe.