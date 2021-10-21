News

The daily dose: October 10, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on October 21, 2021

We curate some of the top stories of Covid-19 for you

# Thanks a billion: BusinessLine’s edit today points out that India has excelled in Covid vaccinations, despite initial hiccups. And there’s more to do in the months ahead.

# Almost there, one billion: As India is set to hit the 100-crore vaccination mark today, many things are lined up to celebrate the achievement — a massive public awareness drive, announcements at airports, bus and railway stations, and flag-hoisting at different places.

# Last mile: Fantastic feat, but the last mile is much harder and needs the community too to chip in, says top scientist Dr Gagandeep Kang.

# Vaccine talks: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a detailed interaction with the World Health Organization chief on issues such as the emergency-use listing of Covaxin and resumption of vaccine supplies to the Covax facility.

# Revised travel guidelines: Travellers coming to India will have to produce a negative RT-PCR test report from October 25. This comes even as some States have done away with the requirement for negative test report as Covid cases have come down.

# Zero deaths in Pune, Thane: Some of the major cities in Maharashtra including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and Pune reported zero deaths of Covid-19 patients on Wednesday. Mumbai reported four Covid-19 deaths.

# Covid cover for healthcare workers: The insurance scheme for healthcare workers fighting Covid-19 — the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) — has been extended by 180 days with effect from October 21, the Health Ministry said. This has been done to continue providing a safety net to dependents of health workers who are deputed to take care of Covid-19 patients. So far, 1,351 claims have been paid under the scheme.

# G20, Covid and climate: The summit of the G20 leaders scheduled in Rome at the end of this month will focus on the fight against climate change, coronavirus and the measures required for a global recovery after the pandemic, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said, according to a report.

Published on October 21, 2021

