The daily dose: October 30, 2021

# G20, Covid-19 conversations: As the G20 Summit gets underway, discussions will centre on climate, the economy and Covid-19. And the Indian PM is set to join these discussions.

Read more: PM Modi arrives in Italy for G20 Summit

# Doses for kids: The US FDA has cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. This paves the way for children aged 5 to 11 to get Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.

Read more: FDA paves way for Pfizer Covid-19 vaccinations in young kids

# More on child doses: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories will commence clinical trial on the paediatric version of Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

Read more: Dr Reddy’s to begin trial of paediatric Sputnik V, booster dose in November

# Kerala’s surge: Medical experts attributed the unrelenting Covid curve in Kerala, to the slow pace of administering the second dose of vaccine and prevalence of Delta variant.

Read more: ‘Delayed jabs, Delta variant behind Covid spike in Kerala’

# Delhi reopens: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed full-seating capacity in cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, and also raised the number of people attending wedding functions and last rites to 200 from 100.

Read more: Delhi cinema halls allowed full seating capacity, numbers at weddings, funerals doubled to 200

# So does Kolkata: The District Magistrates have been asked to ensure schools are made ready by October 31. Schools and colleges in West Bengal will reopen for offline classes on November 16.

Read more: Bengal schools, colleges to reopen on Nov 16, notification issued

# Special inoculation: After administering seven crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, the Madhya Pradesh Government will launch a special inoculation drive from November 15 by holding vaccination and testing camps at public events to cover its entire eligible population by the end of this year.

Read more: Covid-19 | MP Govt to launch special vaccination drive from Nov 15 to cover entire population by year end

# Covid-19 origins: Barring an unforeseen breakthrough, intelligence agencies won't be able to conclude whether Covid-19 was spread by animal-to-human transmission or leaked from a lab, officials said on Friday in releasing a fuller version of their review into the origins of the pandemic.

Read more: US intel doesn’t expect to determine origins of Covid-19

# States sue: Ten states have filed a lawsuit to stop President Joe Biden's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law.

Read more: 10 US states sue Biden administration over Covid-19 vaccine rule

# Visually, October - a decline in daily Covid-19 cases, but rise in fatalities.

Read more: Cases decline but fatalities surge