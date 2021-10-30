The daily dose: October 30, 2021

Scripting a survival
# G20, Covid-19 conversations: As the G20 Summit gets underway, discussions will centre on climate, the economy and Covid-19. And the Indian PM is set to join these discussions.
# Doses for kids: The US FDA has cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. This paves the way for children aged 5 to 11 to get Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.
# More on child doses: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories will commence clinical trial on the paediatric version of Russian vaccine Sputnik V.
# Kerala’s surge: Medical experts attributed the unrelenting Covid curve in Kerala, to the slow pace of administering the second dose of vaccine and prevalence of Delta variant.
# Delhi reopens: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed full-seating capacity in cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, and also raised the number of people attending wedding functions and last rites to 200 from 100.
# So does Kolkata: The District Magistrates have been asked to ensure schools are made ready by October 31. Schools and colleges in West Bengal will reopen for offline classes on November 16.
# Special inoculation: After administering seven crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, the Madhya Pradesh Government will launch a special inoculation drive from November 15 by holding vaccination and testing camps at public events to cover its entire eligible population by the end of this year.
# Covid-19 origins: Barring an unforeseen breakthrough, intelligence agencies won't be able to conclude whether Covid-19 was spread by animal-to-human transmission or leaked from a lab, officials said on Friday in releasing a fuller version of their review into the origins of the pandemic.
# States sue: Ten states have filed a lawsuit to stop President Joe Biden's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law.
# Visually, October - a decline in daily Covid-19 cases, but rise in fatalities.
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...