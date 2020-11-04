Three coal mines being auctioned for commercial mining on Wednesday

The Ministry of Coal is bidding out the Gare Palma IV/1, Gotitoria (East) and Gotitoria (West), and Urtan North coal mines for commercial mining on Wednesday.

Under the commercial coal mining bid rounds, companies are competing on the share of revenue they would part with the state government to bag a coal mine. There is no end-use restriction on the coal that is excavated from these mines. Five mines were auctioned on Monday (November 2), four on Tuesday (November 3), and the rest will be auctioned by November 9. In all, the Ministry of Coal plans to auction 19 mines in this round.

Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, and Jindal Power are contesting for the Gare Palma IV/1 mine.

The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation, Bansal Construction Works Private, Boulder Stone Mart, DilipBuildcon, Inspire Construction and Coal, Mahavir Clean Fuel Mining, ND Pharma and Net Energy are in the fray for the Gotitoria (East) & Gotitoria (West) mines.

JMS Mining and Stratatech Mineral Resources are contesting for the Urtan coal mine.

According to officials in the know, bidding for the Urtan Coal mine has closed at a revenue share quote of 9.5 per cent. Bidding for the other two mines is still on.