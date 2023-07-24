Hollywood firmly helped cinemas in India to set the cash registers ringing this month in what the trade analysts are calling a hattrick. As per trade analysts, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer touched the ₹50 crore mark in the first three days of release in net collections. Margot Robbie starrer Barbie earned about ₹18-18.50 crore net in the opening weekend. Cumulatively the two films earned a little less than ₹69 crore.

This is even as Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, released on July 12, has crossed ₹90 crore mark and some beleive could touch the ₹100- crore mark.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala said that Oppenhemier earned ₹50 crore nett while Barbie earned about ₹18.5 crore nett between July 21 and 23. “#Oppenheimer has taken All-time No.1 Opening for a 3-day weekend in #IMAX,” he tweeted.

Producer and film business expert Girish Johar stated in a tweet that even the latest instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise raked in ₹13 crore during the last weekend and is eyeing the ₹100 crore-marke.

“The three #Hollywood biggies - released in a span of two weeks - have filled the vacuum for cinemas across #India. If truth be told, the fantastic response to these three films at the box office has proved a blessing for the exhibition sector that was craving for good content, #HouseFull boards and packed auditoriums. Now that #Hollywood has delivered a hattrick at #Indian #BO, one wonders, when will we witness a similar phase for #Hindi movies? (sic),” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

As of Sunday, Bookmyshow said nearly 1.4 million tickets have already been booked on the platform for Oppenhemier and Barbie. Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow said both the films are off to a skyrocketing start right off the bat.

He further elaborated that ticket sales were predominantly led by Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, while among non-metro cities, Pune, Kochi, and Ahmedabad took the lead in ticket sales.