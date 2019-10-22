Netflix lines up 8 new original movies for release this year

Netflix has lined up a slew of new movies to be released over the next two months. A perusal of the directors and cast members of these big-budget movies reads like a veritable who’s who of Hollywood. It is significant and a sign of the times that these directors and actors have chosen to go online, rather than exclusively with traditional movie studios and theatre releases. Netflix is also pinning its 2020 Oscar hopes on some of these movies.

1. The Irishman

Director:Martin Scorsese

Cast:Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci

Genre:Crime Drama

Netflix release date: November 27, 2019

Time:3 hours 48 minutes

Both Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in a gangster movie directed by Martin Scorsese? What more does one want in life? Coming to you on your phone, laptop or TV, in November is the story of real-life Irish mobster, Frank Sheeran (played by De Niro), who was allegedly involved in the disappearance of union leader Jimmy Hoffa (played by Al Pacino) in 1975. Netflix has high hopes for this movie, which they are projecting as an Oscar-hopeful.

2. The Marriage Story

Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast:Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern

Genre:Comedy-Drama

Netflix release date: December 6, 2019

Time: 2 hours 26 minutes

The Marriage Story is the story of the break-up of a marriage between Nicole, an actress and Charlie, a New York theatre director. Starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in the leading roles, the movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year. It received critical acclaim for treating the topic of divorce in a compassionate and graceful manner, with just a little bit of humour to help it along its way.

3. The Two Popes

Director: Fernando Meirelles

Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Netflix release date: December 20, 2019

Time:2 hours 10 minutes

In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI stunned the world by announcing his resignation citing his poor health as the reason. Popes usually serve in their position till their deaths. He was replaced by the Argentinian Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, who was a surprise choice at the time. Written by Anthony McCarten, the film imagines the decision-making process that would have taken place behind the scenes for the replacement, as Pope Benedict XVI (played by Anthony Hopkins) engages with Cardinal Bergoglio (played by Jonathan Pryce, who seems to have an uncanny resemblance to the real Cardinal) to ascertain whether he would be a worthy successor.

4. Dolemite is My Name

Director: Craig Brewer

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Genre: Comedy, Biopic

Netflix release date: October 25, 2019

Time:1 hour 57 minutes

Eddie Murphy plays the real-life failed comedian and R&B singer Rudy Ray Moore, who in the 1970s created the persona of Dolemite, the pimp. He decides to make a movie starring himself as Dolemite, complete with kung fu scenes, car chases, sultry sirens and what have you. For a movie with nothing going for it, it was a surprise hit, especially with the African-American audience. The Dolemite movies of the 1970s were a cult classic of the blaxploitation sub-genre of movie culture.

5. 6 Underground

Director:Michael Bay

Cast:Ryan Reynolds, Melanie Laurent, Ben Hardy

Genre:Action

Netflix release date:December 13, 2019

6 Underground is a new action franchise from director Michael Bay who has the hit Transformers franchise to his credit. Led by Ryan Reynolds, six billionaires form a vigilante squad to fight criminals, but only after faking their own deaths.

6. The King

Director: David Michod

Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson, Lily-Rose Depp

Genre: Period Drama

Netflix release date:November 1, 2019

Time:2 hours 33 minutes

Based on Shakespeare’s plays, The King tells the story of the reluctant prince who ascends the throne as Henry V amidst palace intrigue, treachery and war. He has to learn who to trust, steer clear of his foes and hold on to his position as king of the land. Timothee Chalamet plays the lead role, ably supported by Joel Edgerton, who plays the king’s friend and knight, Falstaff. Edgerton also co-wrote the script along with the director, David Michod. The film has already received critical acclaim for its cinematography.

7. Klaus

Director: Sergio Pablos

Cast:Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, J.K.Simmons

Genre:Children’s Animation

Netflix release date:November 15, 2019

Time:1 hour 37 minutes

Klaus is the first original animated feature film from Netflix. It tells the story of how Santa Claus became….well Santa Claus. A postal worker, Jesper (voiced by Jason Schwartzman) is sent to work in the unfriendly town of Smeerensburg, near the Arctic. Here he forges some unlikely friendships with a teacher Alva (voiced by Rashida Jones) and a mysterious carpenter Klaus (voiced by Simmons) who lives alone and makes wooden toys. Jesper and Klaus team up to help the town’s children and the rest, as they say, is history.

8. I Lost My Body

Director: Jeremy Clapin

Cast:Hakim Faris, Victoire Du Bois

Genre:Animation

Netflix release date:November 6, 2019

Time:1 hour 20 minutes

A severed hand goes in search of its missing body. As it battles its foes on the streets and subways of Paris, flashbacks of its owner’s life help us understand his story. The owner is Naoufel (voiced by Hakim Faris), a young Moroccon orphan living in Paris, who has not known happiness in his brief, tragic life. Until he meets Gabrielle (voiced by Du Bois), a librarian with whom he quickly becomes infatuated. The animated movie has already been screened at film festivals this year to critical acclaim, winning many awards, including the Nespresso Grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

(The author is a freelance writer based in Mumbai)