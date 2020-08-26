Sequoia Capital tops list of investors in Indian unicorns

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The Indian arm of the US investment firm Sequoia Capital tops the list of the Hurun India Top Unicorn Investors List, 2020, brought out by the Hurun Research Institute this (Wednesday) morning. Sequoia Capital has invested in as many as nine Indian unicorns, per this list.
The second position is shared by Japan’s SoftBank and the UK’s Steadview Capital with investments in seven Indian unicorns each. The Hurun India Top Unicorn Investors List 2020 sequels the launch of Hurun India Unicorn List 2020 earlier in the second week of August, says Anas Rahman Junaid, Managing Director and Chief Researcher at Hurun Report India.
The top five unicorn investors are those who have invested in at least five unicorns in India, he explained (see table). “In order to identify the investors, we used regulatory filings and feedback from VC funds. The list is a compilation of all the investment firms that have invested in three or more India-based unicorns as of August 20, 2020.”
Anas Rahman Junaid also said that this is Hurun’s first attempt to showcase the success stories of investors who have endorsed their trust in unicorns from India. “They play a significant role in accelerating the creation of new wealth in India. Their success goes on to show that Indian HNIs should actively start allocating part of their portfolio towards start-ups,” he added.
The top five unicorn investors are:
Sequoia: US-based venture capital firm Sequoia Capital made its debut in India in 2006. Till date, it has closed seven funds in India. In July 2020, it announced its intentions to invest $1.35 billion through a venture fund of $525 million and a growth fund of $825 million. Geographically, both these funds will be focused on making investments in India and South East Asia.
SoftBank: Japan’s SoftBank has invested in some of the leading unicorns in India. The fund’s leader Masayoshi Son is known for his expertise and vision in placing smart bets on global unicorns. In 2018, the investment giant gained 60 per cent returns on its $2.5-billion investment in e-commerce company Flipkart. It is considered to be one of the biggest achievements of SoftBank in the Indian market, that too in a single year.
Steadview Capital: In 2014, UK-based Steadview Capital made its first investment in Urban Ladder, an online furniture company. A recent disclosure to a news agency by the firm’s founder Ravi Mehta said that the fund has invested a sum of $2 billion in India. Ravi Mehta, of Indian origin, founded the investment firm in 2009. The firm focuses on making investments in ventures that are primarily based in Asia.
SAIF Partners: With $3 billion in total assets under management (AUM), SAIF Partners largely focuses on investing in early-stage start-ups. The company announced 15 investments in India in 2019. It has already gone on record with its plans to repeat this feat in 2020 as well.
Matrix Partners: Since its establishment in India in 2006, Matrix Partners has invested more than $1 billion in the Indian market. The firm is a subsidiary of Matrix Partners of the US and participates as an early-stage investor in the market. In its third and latest fund, Matrix Partners India raised $300 million.
Nexus Ventures: Shares the fifth position on the unicorn list. Nexus is an investment firm that primarily focuses on making investments in the US and India. The fund follows a pattern of investing early on in companies. It commenced its operations in 2006. It was founded by Naren Gupta, Sandip Singhal and Suvir Sujan. In May 2019, Nexus had raised an estimated sum of $300 million for its fifth investment fund.
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
This may soon become a reality, going by recent far-reaching developments. M Ramesh reports
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
The stock of VRL Logistics went up by about 10 per cent last week, following news reports that the company was ...
The worst may be over and revenue can stabilise from the second half of this fiscal
₹1119 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511301145 The stock looks upward biased and so initiate fresh long ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...