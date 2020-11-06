Covid concerns: China bars entry of Indian travellers

Indians who hold Chinese visas or residence permits will not be able to go to China as it has decided to put an interim suspension on the entry of flights into the country from India.

The decision comes as around 19 passengers travelling to Wuhan from New Delhi tested positive for the coronavirus.

The official statement released by China read, as cited in the Livemint report: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits.”

“The Chinese Embassy/Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits,” it added.

The Embassy further stated: “Foreigners holding Chinese diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not affected. Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China can submit a visa application to the Chinese Embassy/Consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after 3 November is not affected.”

The Embassy also announced that the country will make further adjustments and announcements in line with the coronavirus pandemic situation in a timely manner.

China has also held the clearance of the Vande Bharat flight that was supposed to take off on November 6.

The Embassy of India in China notified: “With Regard to the planned Vande Bharat Mission flight on 6 November from Delhi-Wuhan-Delhi, the embassy has not received the required clearances from the Chinese authorities, who have indicated that more discussions are required in order to process these clearances. The proposed flight on 6 November is therefore being rescheduled.”

Meanwhile, Air India passengers who had boarded a flight to Wuhan from Delhi, if tested negative from certified labs were allowed to travel.

Air India released a statement and said: “Air India strictly adheres to all the safety protocol laid down by the regulatory bodies and conforms to requirements at destination airports. There is no question of passengers boarding any of our flight without valid COVID negative reports.”

China has recently denied entry to some travellers from Britain, the country that is witnessing the second wave of the virus, in a partial closure of its borders this week again as new coronavirus cases flared around the world, as per previous reports.