Immunity from first dose of Covid-19 vaccine could be as low as 33%: JCVI deputy chair

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Immunity derived from the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine could be as low as 33 per cent, said the deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
JCVI deputy chair Professor Anthony Harnden has said he is analysing the data from the research carried out in Israel that seems to suggest that two doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are needed to secure high levels of immunity, Yahoo News reported.
Also read: Covid-19 vaccinated people should also be cautious, immunity takes time to kick in: Expert
Prof Anthony Harnden believes that the second dose should be delayed and be given 12 weeks apart in order to help the maximum number of people acquire some protection as the vaccine supplies are limited.
He added that the Israel study suggested the vaccine’s full efficacy can only be harnessed when the two doses were given at least 21 days apart, The Guardian reported.
In an interview with Sky News, he said: “We will be looking at this (Israel-based study) in detail but at the moment our clear steer is the delayed second dose strategy is going to save many lives nationally.”
Also read: Vaccinating people over 60 is the best way to mitigate Covid-19 crisis: Study
In December, the JCVI, which is advising the British government on the vaccine roll-out, had noted that the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine was “around 90 per cent”, starting 14 days after the first dose. It had further claimed the “short-term protection from dose one is very high.”
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The rain in Wales falls mainly in the plains...Wait, that is Spain. Let’s start again.Women in deep red ...
The coffee beans were soaked in rum casks:Food can be imported, books sent across seas — as touching rituals ...
That weekend came the news that Champa’s elder daughter was engaged, the proof arriving in the form of Jaimini ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...