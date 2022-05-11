Indian mission in Colombo trashes reports that certain political persons fled to India

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Tuesday described as "fake and blatantly false" reports circulating in some media and social media that certain political persons and their families have fled to India. The Indian High Commission said this in a tweet.

"High Commission has recently noticed rumours circulating in sections of media & social media that certain political persons and their families have fled to India," it said. "These are fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance. High Commission strongly denies them," it said.

Massive protests

Sri Lanka has been witnessing massive protests over the government's handling of the economic crisis. In view of the protests, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday. In its reaction to the situation in the neighbouring country, India on Tuesday said that it is "fully supportive" of the island nation's democracy, stability and economic recovery.

"India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.