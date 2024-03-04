The World Trade Centers Association hosted the 54th annual WTCA Global Business Forum, an international trade organization connecting more than 300 World Trade Center (WTC) locations in nearly 100 countries – and World Trade Center Bengaluru. The event was held on Monday in Bengaluru, India. The event was held with a specific focus on investment opportunities across 12 diverse industry sectors, positioning India as a global investment destination.

Themed “EPIC: Empowering Progress through Innovation & Collaboration,” the Global Business Forum was inaugurated by D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Infrastructure Development. John E. Drew, Chair, WTCA, M.R. Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Group and Vineet Verma, Managing Director, WTC Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi, and newly-elected board members of WTCA were present at the inauguration.

Speaking at the event, D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka said, “We are committed to addressing the global challenges of climate change, health, security, and development and are willing to share our experience with other countries. We proud to be ranked as leaders and innovators across IT, start-ups, bio-technology, electronics as well as agri. We are committed to making Bengaluru a smart, sustainable, and livable city that is not only a global leader, but is also a global partner, a city that is not limited to a destination, but also a source of inspiration. I invite you, all of you to join us in this journey to explore the potential of Bengaluru, as we collaborate and create.”

Over 35 member countries/territories and nearly 230 domestic and international businesses are attending the event that accentuates WTCA’s core mission, “Connecting Businesses Globally,” by shifting focus to the expansion of Members’ international trade presence and integration into various global supply chains. Several Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were signed today on the sidelines of the event amongst member countries. The Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) signed three MoUs at the event, including one that will see the industry body set up virtual offices in the Netherlands.