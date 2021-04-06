Day Trading Guide for April 06, 2021

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
₹1449 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1435
1400
1460
|
1500
Sell the stock of HDFC Bank if it sustains below ₹1,460; maintain a tight stop-loss
₹1410 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1380
1425
|
1450
As the stock has broken out of the resistance at ₹1,400 go long with stop-loss at ₹1,380
₹212 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
206
214
|
220
Short the stock of ITC with a tight stop-loss if it fails to move above the hurdle at ₹214
₹103 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
100
96
104
|
107
Go long in the stock of ONGC with a tight stop-loss if it breaches the resistance at ₹104
₹1992 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1965
1940
2000
|
2050
Fresh long positions can be initiated with tight stop-loss if the stock rallies past ₹2,000
₹353 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
350
345
355
|
362
Go long in the stock of SBI if it sustains above the resistance at ₹355; place tight stop-loss
₹3239 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3225
3185
3260
|
3300
Consider initiating long positions with stop-loss at ₹3,200 if the stock breaks out of ₹3,260
14706 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14660
14600
14750
|
14800
Buy the contract with stop-loss at 14,700 if it crosses over the resistance level of 14,750
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
