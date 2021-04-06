Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 06, 2021

| Updated on April 05, 2021

₹1449 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1435

1400

1460

1500

Sell the stock of HDFC Bank if it sustains below ₹1,460; maintain a tight stop-loss

₹1410 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1380

1425

1450

As the stock has broken out of the resistance at ₹1,400 go long with stop-loss at ₹1,380

₹212 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

206

214

220

Short the stock of ITC with a tight stop-loss if it fails to move above the hurdle at ₹214

₹103 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

100

96

104

107

Go long in the stock of ONGC with a tight stop-loss if it breaches the resistance at ₹104

₹1992 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1965

1940

2000

2050

Fresh long positions can be initiated with tight stop-loss if the stock rallies past ₹2,000

₹353 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

350

345

355

362

Go long in the stock of SBI if it sustains above the resistance at ₹355; place tight stop-loss

₹3239 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3225

3185

3260

3300

Consider initiating long positions with stop-loss at ₹3,200 if the stock breaks out of ₹3,260

14706 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14660

14600

14750

14800

Buy the contract with stop-loss at 14,700 if it crosses over the resistance level of 14,750

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 06, 2021
technical analysis
stock market
