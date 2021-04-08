Day Trading Guide for April 08, 2021

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
₹1447 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1435
1420
1460
|
1475
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹1,460
₹1430 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1417
1400
1440
|
1450
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,417
₹213 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
211
208
216
|
219
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹211 levels
₹104 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
102
99
107
|
110
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹102 levels
₹2002 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1980
1960
2020
|
2040
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹2020 levels
₹358 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
352
345
363
|
368
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI advances above ₹363
₹3272 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3250
3230
3290
|
3315
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹3,250
14880 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14820
14750
14935
|
15000
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 14,932 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
