Day Trading Guide for April 08, 2021

| Updated on April 07, 2021

₹1447 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1435

1420

1460

1475

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹1,460

₹1430 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1417

1400

1440

1450

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,417

₹213 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

211

208

216

219

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹211 levels

₹104 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

102

99

107

110

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹102 levels

₹2002 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1980

1960

2020

2040

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹2020 levels

₹358 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

352

345

363

368

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI advances above ₹363

₹3272 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3250

3230

3290

3315

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹3,250

14880 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14820

14750

14935

15000

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 14,932 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 08, 2021
