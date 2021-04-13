Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for April 13, 2021

| Updated on April 12, 2021

₹1367 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1355

1335

1400

1415

Despite sell-off, the stock is above a support. But go long with tight stop if only it moves above ₹1,400

 

₹1425 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1400

1450

1475

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies past ₹1,436

 

₹205 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

203

200

208

210

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹209

 

₹98 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

95

92.5

100

102.4

Since the stock has breached a key support, go short on intraday rallies with a tight stop-loss

 

₹1911 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1900

1865

1945

1970

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock breaks below ₹1,900

 

₹329 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

324

310

335

350

Fresh short positions can be initiated if the stock falls below ₹324; stop-loss can be at ₹335

 

₹3246 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3230

3200

3285

3310

The support at ₹3,230 is strong. But go long with tight stop only if the stock breaks out of ₹3,285

 

14343 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14300

14250

14400

14485

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract breaches resistance of 14,400

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on April 13, 2021
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.