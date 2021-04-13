Day Trading Guide for April 13, 2021

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
₹1367 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1355
1335
1400
1415
Despite sell-off, the stock is above a support. But go long with tight stop if only it moves above ₹1,400
₹1425 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1400
1450
1475
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies past ₹1,436
₹205 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
203
200
208
210
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹209
₹98 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
95
92.5
100
102.4
Since the stock has breached a key support, go short on intraday rallies with a tight stop-loss
₹1911 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1900
1865
1945
1970
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock breaks below ₹1,900
₹329 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
324
310
335
350
Fresh short positions can be initiated if the stock falls below ₹324; stop-loss can be at ₹335
₹3246 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3230
3200
3285
3310
The support at ₹3,230 is strong. But go long with tight stop only if the stock breaks out of ₹3,285
14343 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14300
14250
14400
14485
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract breaches resistance of 14,400
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
